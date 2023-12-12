Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,512,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHVN

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.