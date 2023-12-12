Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after buying an additional 548,809 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

