Silverarc Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,486 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

