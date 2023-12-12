Silverback Asset Management LLC Acquires 266,591 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,591 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Akoustis Technologies worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKTS. B. Riley cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

