Silverback Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

