Silverback Asset Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.