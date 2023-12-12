SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $170.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,391. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

