Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.