Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

