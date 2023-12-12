Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 29th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

TSLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 43,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 72,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.