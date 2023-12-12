Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 29th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

