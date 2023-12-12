Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 29th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
