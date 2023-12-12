Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 1.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $68,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164 over the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

