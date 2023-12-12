Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.