Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 998,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

