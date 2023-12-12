Softbank Group CORP. Cuts Holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Softbank Group CORP. decreased its position in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683,387 shares during the period. EQRx makes up approximately 0.3% of Softbank Group CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Softbank Group CORP. owned 3.29% of EQRx worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in EQRx by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,687,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQRx by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,280,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQRx by 424.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EQRx by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,290,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EQRx by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. EQRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.48.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

