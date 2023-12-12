Softbank Group CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO)

Softbank Group CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,783,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Airspan Networks makes up 0.0% of Softbank Group CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Softbank Group CORP. owned 17.14% of Airspan Networks worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

