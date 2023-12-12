Softbank Group CORP. Has $367.07 Million Stock Holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,248,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,900,605 shares during the quarter. WeWork makes up 4.1% of Softbank Group CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Softbank Group CORP. owned approximately 67.48% of WeWork worth $367,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the first quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in WeWork during the third quarter worth $53,000.

WeWork Price Performance

WeWork stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. WeWork Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

