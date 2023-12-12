Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Up 0.5%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €31.90 ($34.30) and last traded at €31.88 ($34.28). 9,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.72 ($34.11).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

