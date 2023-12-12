SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Wolfe Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.61.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

