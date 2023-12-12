Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 22,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 392,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 616,789 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,322,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 616,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,437 shares of company stock worth $1,826,287. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

