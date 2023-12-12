Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SONO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Sonos alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sonos

Sonos Trading Down 1.2 %

Sonos stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,822 shares of company stock worth $695,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 103.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.