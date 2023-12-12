Sora Investors LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 2.9% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.