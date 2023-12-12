Sora Investors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.