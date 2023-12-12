Sora Investors LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

