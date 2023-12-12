Sora Investors LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Nextracker comprises 1.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

