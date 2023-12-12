Sora Investors LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sora Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 4.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,156,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

