Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Booking accounts for about 1.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking stock opened at $3,346.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,020.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,951.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,385.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

