Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.59. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $173.79.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. F5’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,700. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

