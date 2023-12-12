Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Globant makes up about 1.9% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Globant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.21.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $227.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $189.25. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

