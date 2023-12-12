Sora Investors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sora Investors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up about 3.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $275.11 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

