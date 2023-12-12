Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPN stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

