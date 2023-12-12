Sora Investors LLC Sells 235,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Sora Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. Toast comprises about 1.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Toast by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $1,690,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $20,212,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $102,490,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

