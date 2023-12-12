Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,144 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 1.3% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 36.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

