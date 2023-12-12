Soros Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soros Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

