Soros Capital Management LLC Sells 77,549 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Soros Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,549 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 0.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

