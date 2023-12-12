Southernsun Asset Management LLC Buys 173,933 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,933 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises about 5.9% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 3.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $56,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

