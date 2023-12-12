Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $26.80 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Malibu Boats makes up 2.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 2.22% of Malibu Boats worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

