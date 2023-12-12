Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $38.09 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries accounts for about 4.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of Armstrong World Industries worth $38,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.