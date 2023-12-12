Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $48.75 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Polaris comprises approximately 5.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Polaris worth $48,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.82.

PII opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

