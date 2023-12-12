Southernsun Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,374 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for about 4.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $43,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 37.7% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 73,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

