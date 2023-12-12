Southernsun Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,789 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Boston Beer comprises about 4.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Boston Beer worth $41,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 11.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

NYSE:SAM opened at $346.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.91.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

