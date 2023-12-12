Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 1.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Watsco worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

NYSE WSO opened at $413.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.85. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $415.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

