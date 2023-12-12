Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 25,487 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. Stepan makes up about 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $35,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stepan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 7.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 647,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE SCL opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.87. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

