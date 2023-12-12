SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Shares Up 5.6%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

