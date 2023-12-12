SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 135,614 shares.The stock last traded at $51.69 and had previously closed at $51.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SP Plus

SP Plus Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.