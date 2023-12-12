SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,683,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 452,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

