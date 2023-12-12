SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,323,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 635% from the previous session’s volume of 452,449 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.22.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.