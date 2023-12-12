SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Motco lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35,298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 78,010 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

