SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $365.41

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $365.41 and last traded at $364.60, with a volume of 430770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

