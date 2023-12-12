SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Vista Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.44% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $130.16.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

