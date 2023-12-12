SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Reduced by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,775. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

